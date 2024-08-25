Groundhog day for Rhasidat Adeleke as she finishes fourth behind Olympic rivals

RHASIDAT ADELEKE ONCE again finished fourth behind the same opponents who won medals in the Olympic final as she returned to 400-metre action at the Diamond League Silesia.

Just like in Paris earlier this month, Marileidy Paulino took first place with a time of 48.66 seconds to seet a meeting record.

Salwa Eid Naser was second (49.23) and Natalia Kaczmarek was third after posting 49.95.

Adeleke’s time of 50.00 seconds came after a blistering start but she was unable to keep her rivals at bay.

It looked like the Dubliner would settle for third spot after Paulino and Naser opened out in front, but Kaczmarek produced a strong finish down the straight to nip Adeleke at the line.

A blistering start by Rhasidat Adeleke but she's hauled in down the straight and finishes fourth.



A time of bang on 50:00 for the Irish athlete 🇮🇪



Olympic Gold Medal winner Marileidy Paulino wins it in 48:66.#SilesiaDL | #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/AvsDX88HuI — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) August 25, 2024

In the 1,500 metres, Sarah Healy finished fifth after Britain’s Melissa Courtney-Bryant produced a season’s best time of 3:59.55 to edge out the Dubliner by .10 seconds.

Earlier in the day, Nick Griggs finished 12th in the men’s 3,000 metres with a time of 7:39.52.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen made sure it was a race to remember as he came in at 7:17.55 to smash Daniel Komen’s world record by more than three seconds.