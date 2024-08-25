Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
repeat

Groundhog day for Rhasidat Adeleke as she finishes fourth behind Olympic rivals

Just like in Paris earlier this month, Marileidy Paulino took first place, Salwa Eid Naser was second and Natalia Kaczmarek was third.
4.11pm, 25 Aug 2024
1.9k
6

RHASIDAT ADELEKE ONCE again finished fourth behind the same opponents who won medals in the Olympic final as she returned to 400-metre action at the Diamond League Silesia.

Just like in Paris earlier this month, Marileidy Paulino took first place with a time of 48.66 seconds to seet a meeting record.

Salwa Eid Naser was second (49.23) and Natalia Kaczmarek was third after posting 49.95.

Adeleke’s time of 50.00 seconds came after a blistering start but she was unable to keep her rivals at bay.

It looked like the Dubliner would settle for third spot after Paulino and Naser opened out in front, but Kaczmarek produced a strong finish down the straight to nip Adeleke at the line.

In the 1,500 metres, Sarah Healy finished fifth after Britain’s Melissa Courtney-Bryant produced a season’s best time of 3:59.55 to edge out the Dubliner by .10 seconds.

Earlier in the day, Nick Griggs finished 12th in the men’s 3,000 metres with a time of 7:39.52.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen made sure it was a race to remember as he came in at 7:17.55 to smash Daniel Komen’s world record by more than three seconds.

Author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie