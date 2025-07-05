Adeleke fourth in stacked 400m final at Eugene Diamond League

RHASIDAT ADELEKE FINISHED fourth in the women’s 400m final at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene Oregon.

Adeleke ran 51.33, finishing behind an all-American top three.

4th place for Rhasidat Adeleke (51.33) in the 400m at the Eugene Diamond League.



A dominant win for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone who ran 49.43.#EugeneDL | #DiamondLeague | #IrishAthletics pic.twitter.com/aLgrfLY8hq — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) July 5, 2025

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won in a season-best 49.33, with Aaliyah Butler second at 49.86 and Isabella Whittaker third (50.81).

Earlier on Saturday, Orla Comerford won the mixed class 100m para final.

"Disappointed I didn't put best foot forward on such a momentous day but very honoured and privileged to take the win."@orla_comerford with an honest assessment of her victory in the 100m Para Mixed Race at the Pre Classic at the Eugene Diamond League. 🇮🇪🥇 pic.twitter.com/ePF0ac4dTP — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) July 5, 2025

The Raheny athlete took first place to defend her title in a time of 12.14, with America’s Brittni Mason second at 12.40.

Shauna Bocquet finished fifth in the women’s 800m T54, at 1:55.76. The event was won by America’s Tatjana McFadden (1:46.89).

In one of the day’s headline events, Kenya’s double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet crushed the women’s 5,000m world record, powering to victory in 13min 58.06sec.

Chebet, Olympic gold medallist at 5,000 and 10,000m in Paris last year, delivered a devastating finish to become the first woman to break the 14-minute barrier in the event, beating the previous world record of 14:00.21 set by Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay on the same Hayward Field track in September 2023.

Chebet, 25, had already broken the 10,000m world record at Hayward Field in May of 2024.

With reporting from AFP.