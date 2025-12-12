Adeleke confirms hamstring injury caused 'last-minute' decision to miss World Championships

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAS confirmed that a hamstring injury on top of a number of other knocks kept her out of the World Championships in Tokyo in September and brought a premature end to her season.

“It was several different injuries, from hamstring, to groin, to knee,” the sprinter told RTÉ today. “They are all stimulating from a condition that I have and we are just trying to make sure that everything is managed and maintained.

“It was a last-minute decision when I had strained my hamstring about three weeks beforehand. So we had decided to call it quits for the season because it would have taken me too long to get back into shape.”

The 23-year-old admitted 2025 has been a challenging year as she has struggled to have a clear run of form or even training, but says she is confident that a corner has been turned.

“It was really hard, it was a very different year for me,” she said. “I’m not someone who is usually injury prone and we took things to the next level training wise. I think my body was just breaking down, every time that I would get back healthy there was another niggle.

“I just wasn’t able to get a consistent training cycle. Training has been going so well for the last few weeks. We have been making the relevant adjustments that I needed to make.”