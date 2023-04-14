Advertisement
Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE This is Rhasidat Adeleke's latest record-breaking performance.
# Star
Rhasidat Adeleke's star continues to rise with latest Irish 200m record
This latest performance in Florida comes on the back of a superb indoor season for the 20-year-old.
1 hour ago

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAS has broken her own Irish 200m record with a blistering time of 22.34 at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Florida this evening.

The new record smashes the Tallaght AC star’s previous best of 22.52, which she clocked indoors back in late January.

This latest record-breaking performance comes on the back of a superb indoor season for the 20-year-old.

Last month saw her claim a silver medal in the 400m final at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championships.

The Tallaght sprint star has also already broken her own Irish 400m record (50.33) indoors earlier this year and will return to the 400m starting blocks once again tomorrow evening.

Author
The42 Team
