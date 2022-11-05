Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 5 November 2022
Advertisement

Tears of joy for McClenaghan as he becomes first Irish gymnastics world champ

The 23-year-old put to bed a difficult 15 months and made more history for Irish gymnastics in Liverpool.

25 minutes ago 1,153 Views 2 Comments

RHYS MCCLENAGHAN WAS overcome with emotion in Liverpool as he took gold in the pommel horse final and was crowned Ireland’s first ever gymnastics world champion.

A stunning execution of his routine saw the Newtownards man awarded a hugely impressive score of 15.300 in his decider. It transpired to be more than enough to take gold, McClenaghan winning by a wide margin over Jordan’s eventual silver medallist Ahmad Abu Al Soud (14.866) and Armenia’s Harutyun Merdinyan (14.733), who took bronze.

McClenaghan was conspicuously emotional as he completed his dismount and put to bed a difficult 15 months during which he suffered disappointment in both last summer’s Olympic Games and this year’s European Championships, while he also could take only silver in his defence of his Commonwealth title in Birmingham.

Later, when he had been crowned world champion, the 23-year-old broke into tears and was unable to complete his BBC interview such was the magnitude of the moment. The BBC stated that they would return to him at a later time.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

RTÉ, who broadcast the final live, also said they would give McClenaghan time before attempting to speak with him about his achievement.

McClenaghan was already the first and only Irish gymnast ever to medal at the World Championships after his bronze in Stuttgart in 2019.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie