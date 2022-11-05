Tears of joy for McClenaghan as he becomes first Irish gymnastics world champ

RHYS MCCLENAGHAN WAS overcome with emotion in Liverpool as he took gold in the pommel horse final and was crowned Ireland’s first ever gymnastics world champion.

A stunning execution of his routine saw the Newtownards man awarded a hugely impressive score of 15.300 in his decider. It transpired to be more than enough to take gold, McClenaghan winning by a wide margin over Jordan’s eventual silver medallist Ahmad Abu Al Soud (14.866) and Armenia’s Harutyun Merdinyan (14.733), who took bronze.

It's World Championships gold for Rhys McClenaghan! A brilliant performance. Here's the routine that earned him victory 🥇☘️ https://t.co/LmEOwzqBh8 #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/xaC1cQPzmd — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 5, 2022

McClenaghan was conspicuously emotional as he completed his dismount and put to bed a difficult 15 months during which he suffered disappointment in both last summer’s Olympic Games and this year’s European Championships, while he also could take only silver in his defence of his Commonwealth title in Birmingham.

Later, when he had been crowned world champion, the 23-year-old broke into tears and was unable to complete his BBC interview such was the magnitude of the moment. The BBC stated that they would return to him at a later time.

🥇 Lost for words @McClenaghanRhys shows what it means to become Ireland’s first world gymnastics champion pic.twitter.com/Csu4L9rQR4 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 5, 2022

RTÉ, who broadcast the final live, also said they would give McClenaghan time before attempting to speak with him about his achievement.

McClenaghan was already the first and only Irish gymnast ever to medal at the World Championships after his bronze in Stuttgart in 2019.