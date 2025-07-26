Rhys McClenaghan to miss World Gymnastics Championships after shoulder surgery

OLYMPIC AND WORLD champion Rhys McClenaghan will not compete at the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta this October after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The two-time World Champion previously underwent surgery in 2018 and returned to win a World Championship bronze in 2019.

McClenaghan says he is focusing on his recovery and is determined to maintain his world-leading standard on the road to the LA Olympics 2028 where he aims to defend his pommel horse gold medal.

“I’m disappointed to miss this year’s World Championships,” said McClenaghan, “but my priority is to maintain my place as the best in the world on pommel horse. My goal is not only to retain my Olympic title in LA 2028 but to continue striving for gold in every major competition.

“This surgery was necessary to ensure I can perform at the highest level for years to come. Setbacks are part of elite sport, but my mindset is about turning challenges — as I have done before — into opportunities to raise my performance.”