Saturday 5 November 2022
Rhys McClenaghan crowned world champion with pommel horse gold

McClenaghan’s score of 15.300 gave him a wide winning margin over the rest of the field.

1 hour ago 8,978 Views 12 Comments
McClenaghan: world champion (file photo).
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

RHYS MCCLENAGHAN MADE history by becoming Ireland’s first-ever gymnastics world champion as he outclassed his rivals to win pommel horse gold at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

McClenaghan shrugged off his Olympic and European Championship disappointments with a superb routine to win Saturday’s final in Liverpool.

His score of 15.300 gave him a wide winning margin over silver medallist Ahmad Abu Al Soud of Jordan (14.866) and Armenia’s Harutyun Merdinyan (14.733), who won bronze.

The County Down athlete set the standard in qualifying earlier this week when he posted the joint-highest total alongside reigning world champion Stephen Nedorosick of the United States.

Nedorosick was billed as the biggest threat to McClenaghan’s dream of adding a historic gold to the bronze he won at the 2019 worlds in Stuttgart.

But he had to settle for a disappointing sixth place as McClenaghan, who competed third of the eight finalists, dialled up the pressure on those who followed him.

The 23-year-old’s difficulty score of 6.400 was the highest in the field, matched only by one other gymnast, and nobody could match his brilliant execution score of 8.900.

Saturday’s glory was a redemptive end to a difficult 14 months for McClenaghan, who was one of Ireland’s leading medal hopes at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer.

But his final routine in Tokyo came unstuck when he lost his balance and fell off the horse, ending his chances of making the podium.

He had to settle for silver when defending his title at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year, and was left disappointed again at August’s European Championships when he failed to qualify for the final.

