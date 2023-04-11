Advertisement
Roger Evans/INPHO Rhys McClenaghan.
# Flying the flag
Rhys McClenaghan qualifies for European Championships final in first place
Irish Olympian advances in Antalya.
14 minutes ago

RHYS MCCLENAGHAN HAS qualified in first position for the Pommel Final at the 2023 European Gymnastic Championships in Antalya, Turkey.

The Irish Olympian clocked a score of 14.966 to cruise into this weekend’s final.

McClenaghan will compete between 11.30am and 1.55pm Irish time on Saturday, with his sights firmly set on gold.

He competed alongside team-mates Adam Steele, Dominick Cunningham, Eamon Montgomery and Niall Hooton.

Steele finished in 39th position in the All Around competition with a score of 76.933, Cunningham placed 60th with a score of 75.097 and Hooton was 73rd, scoring 70.532.

The Irish women’s team of Haillie Hilton, Emma Slevin, Jane Heffernan and Kate Molloy will be in qualifying action tomorrow evening.

Author
The42 Team
