Bath snap up Wales star Rhys Webb and plan to spend again this summer

WELSH INTERNATIONAL SCRUM-HALF Rhys Webb has joined Bath until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old fell out of favour at Toulon who confirmed last month that he was leaving the club. Webb hasn’t played any rugby since November. Ospreys will sign him at the start of next season but in the meantime he is eligible to play, from this weekend, for Premiership side, Bath.

Webb was Bath’s second signing in 24 hours – with a deal done to bring Cameron Redpath to the club from Sale. With Saracens set to be relegated, the west country club seem set to bump up their squad at the end of this season and become major players again in the Premiership – 24 years after they last won the title.

Meanwhile, Glasgow Warriors have completed a major piece of business by convincing hooker Grant Stewart to sign a new contract with the club.

Stewart, remember, scored Glasgow’s second try against Leinster in last year’s Pro14 final, for Japan. “If I want to play international rugby, I have to beat the boys who are already there,” Stewart said. “Going up against them for selection at Glasgow is a really good way to push me on.

“After getting a taste of the Scotland set-up, I learned a bit more about the professionalism required,” he said. “I maybe wasn’t looking after myself well enough until I joined Glasgow (18 months ago). I picked up a few things that I should be doing more regularly.”