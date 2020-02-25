This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 February, 2020
Bath snap up Wales star Rhys Webb and plan to spend again this summer

Six-time Premiership winners building a squad in bid to become top dogs in England again.

By Garry Doyle Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 10:52 AM
Rhys Webb in action for Wales last Saturday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Rhys Webb in action for Wales last Saturday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WELSH INTERNATIONAL SCRUM-HALF Rhys Webb has joined Bath until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old fell out of favour at Toulon who confirmed last month that he was leaving the club. Webb hasn’t played any rugby since November. Ospreys will sign him at the start of next season but in the meantime he is eligible to play, from this weekend, for Premiership side, Bath.

Webb was Bath’s second signing in 24 hours – with a deal done to bring Cameron Redpath to the club from Sale. With Saracens set to be relegated, the west country club seem set to bump up their squad at the end of this season and become major players again in the Premiership – 24 years after they last won the title.

Meanwhile, Glasgow Warriors have completed a major piece of business by convincing hooker Grant Stewart to sign a new contract with the club.

Stewart, remember, scored Glasgow’s second try against Leinster in last year’s Pro14 final, for Japan.  “If I want to play international rugby, I have to beat the boys who are already there,” Stewart said. “Going up against them for selection at Glasgow is a really good way to push me on.

 “After getting a taste of the Scotland set-up, I learned a bit more about the professionalism required,” he said. “I maybe wasn’t looking after myself well enough until I joined Glasgow (18 months ago). I picked up a few things that I should be doing more regularly.”

Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

