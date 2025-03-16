Advertisement
More Stories
Kieran McGeeney and Rian O'Neill after last year's All-Ireland success. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeGAA

Armagh boss McGeeney 'doubts' Rian O'Neill will play for All-Ireland champions in 2025

All-Star forward unlikely to feature this season, says McGeeney.
1.09pm, 16 Mar 2025

ARMAGH MANAGER KIERAN McGeeney “doubts” Rian O’Neill will play for the All-Ireland champions in 2025.

The All-Star forward has not featured this year, with McGeeney revealing he was taking time away from the panel following Armagh’s league opener against Galway in January.

It was widely reported that O’Neill had returned to training earlier this month, but McGeeney previously sought to temper expectations around a potential return.

“He’s back in and out, but I wouldn’t say he’s fully back in yet,” the Orchard boss said after their win over Dublin a fortnight ago.

And following last night’s defeat to Kerry, McGeeney admitted he doesn’t expect the Crossmaglen man to be available in the near future. 

“We will not see Rian for a good while, I would say,” he told the media after the 2-21 to 0-17 loss in Tralee.

Asked whether he expected O’Neill to feature in the championship, McGeeney responded: “I would doubt it. He has his own stuff going on.

“As I said, I don’t like to go into fellas’ personal lives. We just have to respect that and let him do what he has to do.

“Give the fella the space. He deserves that. I am trying to do it for him.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie