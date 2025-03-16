Armagh boss McGeeney 'doubts' Rian O'Neill will play for All-Ireland champions in 2025

ARMAGH MANAGER KIERAN McGeeney “doubts” Rian O’Neill will play for the All-Ireland champions in 2025.

The All-Star forward has not featured this year, with McGeeney revealing he was taking time away from the panel following Armagh’s league opener against Galway in January.

It was widely reported that O’Neill had returned to training earlier this month, but McGeeney previously sought to temper expectations around a potential return.

“He’s back in and out, but I wouldn’t say he’s fully back in yet,” the Orchard boss said after their win over Dublin a fortnight ago.

And following last night’s defeat to Kerry, McGeeney admitted he doesn’t expect the Crossmaglen man to be available in the near future.

“We will not see Rian for a good while, I would say,” he told the media after the 2-21 to 0-17 loss in Tralee.

Asked whether he expected O’Neill to feature in the championship, McGeeney responded: “I would doubt it. He has his own stuff going on.

“As I said, I don’t like to go into fellas’ personal lives. We just have to respect that and let him do what he has to do.

“Give the fella the space. He deserves that. I am trying to do it for him.”