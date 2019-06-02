This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 2 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ecuadorian Carapaz holds onto impressive lead to clinch Giro d'Italia success

The Movistar rider came through an uneventful time trial as the winner having led since stage 14.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 7:14 PM
46 minutes ago 412 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4665730
Richard Carapaz celebrates after winning.
Image: Fabio Ferrari/Lapresse
Richard Carapaz celebrates after winning.
Richard Carapaz celebrates after winning.
Image: Fabio Ferrari/Lapresse

RICHARD CARAPAZ CAME through the final stage unscathed to win the Giro d’Italia general classification as Chad Haga claimed Sunday’s 21st stage.

Movistar rider Carapaz had led since winning stage 14 – his second victory of the race – and all but sealed the pink jersey on Saturday when he retained a healthy advantage over Vincenzo Nibali.

The Ecuadorian needed only to finish within one minute and 54 seconds of Nibali in the time trial, a task he took to with ease.

There was no drama to speak of at the front of the race as Carapaz came home in 23 minutes and 19 seconds, with Nibali having finished in 22:30.

Carapaz finished fourth last year in just his second Grand Tour finish, with this his first such title triumph.

For the stage victory, Haga’s benchmark of 22:07 could not be matched, but he was joined on the podium by Victor Campenaerts and Thomas de Gendt.

Giulio Ciccone was a long way out of the picture on Sunday but was officially crowned the King of the Mountains in the blue jersey.

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Pascal Ackermann came out on top in the points classification.

Primoz Roglic did enough to steal third place overall in the only real GC action, finishing 10th in the stage to move eight seconds ahead of Mikel Landa.

Miguel Angel Lopez was nudged down to seventh as Rafal Majka moved up a place, but the rest of the top 10 finished unchanged.

Stage result

1. Chad Haga (Team Sunweb) 22:07
2. Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) +0:04
3. Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) +0:06
4. Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) +0:09
5. Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ) +0:11

Classification Standings

General Classification  

1. Richard Carapaz (Movistar) 90:01:47
2. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) +1:05
3. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) +2:30

Points Classification   

1. Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) 226
2. Arnaud Demare (Groupama) 213
3. Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini) 104

King of the Mountains    

1. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) 267
2. Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec) 115
3. Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) 86

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie