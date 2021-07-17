Free agent Richard Keogh signed by Blackpool

IRISH INTERNATIONAL RICHARD Keogh will remain in the Championship for the season ahead, having signed a one-year deal with newly-promoted Blackpool.

It is an initial one-year deal for the 34-year-old defender, with the option of a second year.

Keogh was sacked by Derby in 2019, a month after sustaining serious knee ligament injuries in a car crash: Keogh was a passenger in a car crashed by team-mate Tom Lawrence after a drunken night out.

The defender was subsequently awarded more than €2 million in compensation earlier this year.

Keogh rebuilt his career by signing for League One side MK Dons, and then stood up to Championship level in January, playing 21 times for Huddersfield.

Having left Huddersfield at the end of the season, Keogh will now remain in the Championship with newly-promoted Blackpool.

“Once I had spoken to the manager and the owner, it was quite clear that this was obviously the right place for me”, said Keogh. “We shared a lot of similar values about how the game should be played. and it was really refreshing how they were as people.

“I’m now excited to get to know the lads, give my best and hopefully bring out the best in them as well.”

Manager Neil Critchley praised Keogh’s leadership skills.

“I’m delighted that Richard is joining us. He will bring valuable experience to the group, having played the vast majority of his career in the Championship. He’s a good communicator, leader and footballer who can pass on his knowledge to the rest of the group.

“What impressed me when we spoke was that he still wants to learn, improve and get better, and that fits with the players we already have here at the Club.

“He has a fantastic record of playing games on a regular basis and we’re looking forward to working with him and welcoming him to the dressing room.”