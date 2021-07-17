Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Saturday 17 July 2021
Advertisement

Free agent Richard Keogh signed by Blackpool

The Irish defender will remain in the Championship next season.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 17 Jul 2021, 10:14 AM
9 minutes ago 200 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5498175
Richard Keogh in action for Huddersfield last season.
Image: PA
Richard Keogh in action for Huddersfield last season.
Richard Keogh in action for Huddersfield last season.
Image: PA

IRISH INTERNATIONAL RICHARD Keogh will remain in the Championship for the season ahead, having signed a one-year deal with newly-promoted Blackpool. 

It is an initial one-year deal for the 34-year-old defender, with the option of a second year.

Keogh was sacked by Derby in 2019, a month after sustaining serious knee ligament injuries in a car crash: Keogh was a passenger in a car crashed by team-mate Tom Lawrence after a drunken night out.

The defender was subsequently awarded more than €2 million in compensation earlier this year.

Keogh rebuilt his career by signing for League One side MK Dons, and then stood up to Championship level in January, playing 21 times for Huddersfield. 

Having left Huddersfield at the end of the season, Keogh will now remain in the Championship with newly-promoted Blackpool. 

“Once I had spoken to the manager and the owner, it was quite clear that this was obviously the right place for me”, said Keogh. “We shared a lot of similar values about how the game should be played. and it was really refreshing how they were as people.

“I’m now excited to get to know the lads, give my best and hopefully bring out the best in them as well.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Manager Neil Critchley praised Keogh’s leadership skills. 

“I’m delighted that Richard is joining us. He will bring valuable experience to the group, having played the vast majority of his career in the Championship. He’s a good communicator, leader and footballer who can pass on his knowledge to the rest of the group.

“What impressed me when we spoke was that he still wants to learn, improve and get better, and that fits with the players we already have here at the Club.

“He has a fantastic record of playing games on a regular basis and we’re looking forward to working with him and welcoming him to the dressing room.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie