Tuesday 19 January 2021
Ireland's Richard Keogh makes Championship return with Huddersfield move

Defender’s Derby County contract was terminated in 2019 following car crash in which he was seriously injured.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 1:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,226 Views 3 Comments
Keogh's last Ireland appearance was in September 2019.
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL RICHARD Keogh has completed his return to the EFL Championship by signing a short-term deal with Huddersfield Town.

Keogh joins the Terriers until the end of the season following his move from League One side MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.

The 34-year-old signed for the Dons on a free transfer last summer as he made his comeback from the serious knee injury and surgery which sidelined him for 10 months and threatened to end his career.

Keogh was injured when he was a passenger in a car crash in September 2019, an incident which saw his contract with Derby County terminated for “gross misconduct” and two of his team-mates, Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett, plead guilty to drink driving.

The centre-half made 21 appearances during his short stint at MK Dons and arrives to reinforce a Huddersfield defence that has been badly hit by a series of injuries.

Manager Carlos Corberán indicated that Keogh could make his debut as early as Wednesday evening, when 14th-placed Huddersfield host Millwall.

“Richard is a player with an amazing background and a lot of experience in the Championship,” Corberán said.

“He has regularly played over 4,000 minutes per season at his previous clubs, and you need the combination of his experience alongside our young players to create a competitive team.

“The competitive character he has, and the respect he has for his job, are very important values within our group.

“He is a good defender and he can also help us to play out from the back. His ability to play on the left and right of central defence is something we need in the team too.”

