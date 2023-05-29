FAI reject Shamrock Rovers' appeal over Richie Towell's red card

RICHIE TOWELL WILL serve a three-match ban after his appeal against a straight red card for violent conduct was rejected by an independent Appeal Committee of the FAI.

The Shamrock Rovers midfielder was sent off on Friday night following a tangle in the box during a set-piece with Cork City’s Gordon Walker.

Towell was one of three Hoops players sent off at Turner’s Cross during an incredible game which the champions eventually lost 1-0.

Referee Sean Grant had missed the incident involving Towell and Walker but after consulting with one of his assistants he opted for a straight red.

“An independent Appeal Committee of the FAI has rejected Shamrock Rovers FC’s appeal for wrongful dismissal following Richie Towell’s red card for violent conduct in Shamrock Rovers FC’s SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture versus Cork City FC on 26 May 2023. In accordance with the FAI Disciplinary Regulations, Richie Towell will serve a three-match suspension,” a FAI statement read.

Rovers will now be without Towell for the visit of Dundalk this Friday followed by a trip to Sligo Rovers three days later. He will also be absent for the game with UCD at Tallaght Stadium on 9 June.

Bradley was left raging at the performance of the officials after seeing Johnny Kenny and Sean Hoare also sent off for two yellow cards apiece, which meant appeals cannot be lodged in those instances.

“That’s embarrassing. The officials are the worst I’ve ever seen, they really are,” he said on Friday night.

“Since the start of the season, I’ve tried to stay quiet on it but that would really worry me tonight, those four officials. They are not fit to referee in the League.

“That can’t be the standard of refereeing you have… They don’t talk to you. Their arrogance is incredible. Embarrassing. Disgraceful. They need to be looked at… Something needs to be done.