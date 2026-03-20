'Narrative verdict' returned by coroner in Ricky Hatton inquest

A CORONER SAID Friday she “cannot be satisfied” that former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton intended to take his own life, with the inquest into his death hearing how he had made significant future plans.

Hatton, 46, was found unresponsive at his home by his manager on 14 September last year.

Alison Mutch, senior coroner for south Manchester, told the court that no notes had been found from Hatton and there was no information uncovered by police to suggest he had planned to take his own life.

Tests showed the British boxing great was over the drink-drive limit at the time of his death. Traces of previous use of cocaine and cannabis were also found.

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Post-mortem evidence showed some damage to his brain, identified as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) associated with boxing.

Plans

Concluding the inquest, Mutch said: “He had made significant future plans and no notes were found indicating he intended to take his own life.

“I have listened very carefully to all the evidence. When I add everything together, I cannot be satisfied he intended to take his own life.

“Therefore, it is not possible in law for me to conclude suicide. I have concluded a narrative verdict.

“His intention remains unclear as he was under the influence of alcohol and the neuropathological post-mortem found evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy.”

A number of Hatton’s family were in attendance for the verdict.

He had been described as a doting father, in good spirits and the best he had been “in years” despite past troubles with alcohol and drugs, his family told the coroner’s court in Stockport, near Manchester.

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