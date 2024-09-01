49ers' first-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall shot during attempted robbery

ROOKIE RECEIVER RICKY Pearsall, this year’s first round draft pick for the San Francisco 49ers, was shot during an attempted robbery on Saturday, the team said.

“San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was the victim of an attempted robbery and shooting this afternoon,” the team said.

Pearsall was shot in the chest and is in serious but stable condition, the 49ers added.

San Francisco mayor London Breed said the shooting took place in Union Square, a city landmark.

“SFPD (San Francisco Police Department) was on scene immediately and an arrest of the shooter was made. My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time,” she posted on X.

The wide receiver, who played college football at Arizona State and then Florida, was taken with the 31st pick in the draft by the 49ers.

