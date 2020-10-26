BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 26 October 2020
Advertisement

Ireland rule out Ringrose for November, Cooney and Earls back in frame

Jamison Gibson-Park’s international debut was tempered with a tight hamstring.

By Sean Farrell Monday 26 Oct 2020, 9:48 AM
1 hour ago 3,104 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5245265
Ringrose catches Edoardo Padovani's knee in the face while attempting a chargedown.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Ringrose catches Edoardo Padovani's knee in the face while attempting a chargedown.
Ringrose catches Edoardo Padovani's knee in the face while attempting a chargedown.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND CENTRE GARRY Ringrose has been ruled out of Ireland’s remaining international schedule with a facial injury.

The in-form Leinster centre suffered the blow in the first half of Ireland’s resumed Six Nations win over Italy on Saturday and was replaced by Robbie Henshaw.

Andy Farrell will be without Ringrose for next weekend’s Six Nations final day clash against France and also the forthcoming November Tests against England, Wales and Georgia.

Debutant scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park reported with a tight hamstring in the wake of the win over Italy so Ulster’s John Cooney has been re-called to the squad.

Munster veteran Keith Earls has moved to complete his injury rehab at Ireland’s training base in Abbottstown, but ‘a decision on his availability will be made over the coming days,’ says the IRFU’s injury report this morning.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie