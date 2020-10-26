Ireland rule out Ringrose for November, Cooney and Earls back in frame

Ringrose catches Edoardo Padovani's knee in the face while attempting a chargedown.

IRELAND CENTRE GARRY Ringrose has been ruled out of Ireland’s remaining international schedule with a facial injury.

The in-form Leinster centre suffered the blow in the first half of Ireland’s resumed Six Nations win over Italy on Saturday and was replaced by Robbie Henshaw.

Andy Farrell will be without Ringrose for next weekend’s Six Nations final day clash against France and also the forthcoming November Tests against England, Wales and Georgia.

Debutant scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park reported with a tight hamstring in the wake of the win over Italy so Ulster’s John Cooney has been re-called to the squad.

Munster veteran Keith Earls has moved to complete his injury rehab at Ireland’s training base in Abbottstown, but ‘a decision on his availability will be made over the coming days,’ says the IRFU’s injury report this morning.