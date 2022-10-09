Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 9 October 2022
Advertisement

'When you come on after 20 minutes and get man of the match, you're doing something good'

Garry Ringrose made a massive impact off the bench in Leinster’s win against the Sharks on Saturday.

By Ciarán Kennedy Sunday 9 Oct 2022, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,336 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5888496
Garry Ringrose beats Thaakir Abrahams to score Leinster's third try against the Sharks.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Garry Ringrose beats Thaakir Abrahams to score Leinster's third try against the Sharks.
Garry Ringrose beats Thaakir Abrahams to score Leinster's third try against the Sharks.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

GARRY RINGROSE STARTED Leinster’s United Rugby Championship clash against the Sharks on the bench yesterday, but left the ground with the player of the match medal tucked in his gearbag after an impressive 60-minute shift which saw the 27-year-old spend most of the game out on the wing.

The versatile Leinster centre was called upon midway through the first half after Jordan Larmour limped off with an ankle injury.

Ringrose has previously filled in on the wing for both Leinster and Ireland, and in an action-packed, 13-try thriller at the RDS, he showed just why coaches trust him to cover the position, making a massive impact off the bench, crossing for two tries and proving a constant threat out wide. 

At times, the province’s attacking play was scintillating, with Ringrose, Sexton and Henshaw all adding flashed of quality from the Leinster backline. 

“Well I think when you’re coming on after 20 minutes and you get man of the match you’re clearly doing something very good,” said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.

“I think some of the scanning in terms of where the space is, we knew their wingers would play pretty high.

garry-ringrose-celebrates-after-scoring-a-try-with-teammates Ringrose celebrates one of his two tries against the Sharks. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

“A couple of lovely crossfield kicks from Johnny [Sexton] into Garry’s hands, obviously Robbie’s [Henshaw] kick into Garry’s hands for a try, Charlie’s [Ngatai] kick in to Robbie’s hands for a try, Cormac’s [Foley] pass over the top for Rob Russell’s try, so the identifying spaces was good across the board.”

While Leinster eventually enjoyed a 20-point cushion against the South Africans, they were made to work for it as a Sharks side minus their Springbok frontliners brought plenty of fight, carving Leinster open repeatedly with some brilliant attacking play of their own.

And Cullen admitted there are still areas his team need to brush up on as they turn their attention to an interpro derby meeting with Connacht in Galway on Friday.

“I thought we started with good intent, the guys did a decent week’s work,” Cullen said.

“We prepared well for this game, we knew it would be a good challenge, the Sharks have that bit of cohesion and togetherness off the back of two wins, and with Noel [McNamara, Sharks attack coach] coming back here, there were lots of factors we were concerned about.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“They’re big, physical men, you see them, size-wise, and that’s the challenge. It’s a totally different ball game we’re up against in this competition.

“The South African teams have picked up wins. Even the Lions, who would have lost a lost of players to the likes of the Sharks, they picked up wins on the road, so they’re circling. It’s created a totally different dynamic to the competition.

“We’re missing a few players at the moment, so we’re a bit tighter on resources, so it’s a good challenge, a really good challenge. For us, this week is to learn from the bits where Sharks went after us defensively. We got tight a few times, where we get done on the edge or are over-chasing and get done on the inside.

“They tested us out, and I thought the way we responded, scoring some great tries. There are lots of positive things in the game.”

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie