Champions UL lead the way with seven spots on Rising Stars Hurling Team of The Year

FITZGIBBON CUP CHAMPIONS UL have earned seven spots on the 2025 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year.
The Limerick University were crowned champions in February, defeating a DCU outfit who have five representatives on the team. UCC, MTU (Munster Technological University) and the Garda College have each claimed one place on the team respectively.
Galway’s Darach Fahy takes up the goalkeeper position for UL, while Mark Fitzgerald of Waterford, and Limerick duo Colin Coughlin and Adam English have all made the selection. Tipperary forward Gearóid O’Connor completes UL’s representation along with Clare’s Patrick Crotty and Jack Leahy of Cork.
Kilkenny pair Paddy Langton and Pádraic Moylan get the nod for DCU while Donal Shirley of Offaly slots in at midfield. Dublin’s Joe Flanagan and Cian Boran of Kildare are in the full-forward line.
UCC is represented by Ciarán Doolan at corner-back while Darragh O’Sullivan is in the other corner for MTU. Garda College forward Daire O’Leary is in the half-back line.
2025 Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year
1. Darach Fahy, UL/Galway
2. Ciarán Doolan, UCC/Cork, 3. Paddy Langton, DCU DÉ/Kilkenny, 4. Darragh O’Sullivan, MTU/Cork
5. Pádraic Moylan, DCU DÉ/Kilkenny, 6. Mark Fitzgerald, UL/Waterford, 7. Colin Coughlan, UL/Limerick
8. Donal Shirley, DCU DÉ/Offaly, 9. Adam English, UL/Limerick
10. Gearóid O’Connor, UL/Tipperary, 11. Daire O’Leary, Garda College/Cork, 12. Patrick Crotty, UL/Clare
13. Joe Flanagan, DCU DÉ/Dublin, 14. Cian Boran, DCU DÉ/Kildare, 15. Jack Leahy, UL/Cork
