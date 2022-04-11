Fresh from last weekend's European hat-trick, Baloucoune pens new Ulster deal

ROB BALOUCOUNE HAS committed his future to Ulster by penning a three-year extension, which will see him stay at the province until the summer of 2025.

The Enniskillen-born winger scored a hat-trick in last weekend’s European round of 16 first leg win over Toulouse, bringing him to nine tries between this season’s United Rugby Championship and Heineken Champions Cup campaigns.

“I’m delighted to have extended my contract with Ulster for three more years. I’ve really enjoyed the journey so far alongside a great group of lads, and I’m excited to be part of this team as we continue to grow together,” he said.

Following a stint with the Ireland Sevens programme, Baloucoune quickly made his presence in the Ulster senior squad felt following his debut in October 2018, with try-scoring contributions against the likes of Munster, Leicester, and Racing 92.

He earned a development contract in 2019 and was upgraded to a senior deal the following year.

He made his Ireland debut in 2021 against USA, also scoring a try in the game.

“Rob is an exceptional talent, and it’s fantastic that a player of his calibre has committed their future to our province,” said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.