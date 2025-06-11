Leinster's Rob Russell to join Gloucester

LEINSTER’S ROB RUSSELL has agreed a deal to join Premiership side Gloucester.

Last month, the province announced Russell would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Russell, 26, made 35 appearances for Leinster, scoring 18 tries, with the former St Michael’s man debuting for the province in 2021.

Leinster out-half Ross Byrne is also set to join Gloucester this summer.

“I honestly can’t wait to get started at Gloucester Rugby,” Russell said.

“The Gallagher Premiership is one of the toughest leagues in the world, and I’m relishing testing myself against some seriously talented players.

“But most of all, I’m excited to meet the lads there that have been doing some great stuff this season, and I look forward to getting started working with George (Skivington) and James (Lightfoot-Brown) and working in a system that I believe will bring the very best out of me.”

Director of Rugby, George Skivington, added:

“I’ll echo what I said when we signed Ross Byrne earlier this year, there aren’t many better academies to come through and learn your trade than Leinster.

“Rob has really shown what he can do when given the opportunity. He’s got a pretty decent strike rate for Leinster (almost one try every two games), and he’s motivated for a new challenge in the Gallagher Premiership.

“We’re delighted with our back-three talent already, but to add someone like Rob, who covers across the three positions and has all the attacking assets we’re looking for, is really pleasing.”