Robbie Brady wins FAI senior men's player of the year

ROBBIE BRADY HAS been crowned the senior men’s international player of the year, as part of the FAI’s 35th annual awards.

Brady was shortlisted alongside Caoimhín Kelleher and Nathan Collins for the senior men’s gong, and was presented with the award by Heimir Hallgrimsson at a team meeting ahead of Friday’s international against Senegal.

Brady missed all of Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualification campaign through injury, but has returned to fitness and established himself as an integral player under Hallgrimsson, scoring the winning goal away to Finland in the Nations League last October.

Such were Brady’s injury issues, he made just three appearances for Ireland between June 2021 and March 2023. He has since played in all but two of the games under Hallgrimsson, and was an ever-present during John O’Shea’s interim spell in charge.

Brady’s importance to Ireland is accentuated by the fact he is with the Irish squad this week: Hallgrimsson sought to rest his Championship players for this window, given it falls so far into their off-season, but Brady is one of two Championship players nonetheless selected for the games, alongside Jason Knight.

“This is brilliant, I didn’t expect to win it. . . shows how shite youse have all been if I’m winning this!”, joked Brady in response.

Introducing our FAI Senior Men’s International Player of the Year…



Robbie Brady 👏🏆



Accepting his award in typical Robbie fashion 😂🤝 pic.twitter.com/qfcScGwaKq — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) June 4, 2025

It’s Brady’s second time to win the award, having also won it in 2016.

Brady’s winner in Helsinki is on the shortlist for the goal of the year award – the rest of the winners will be announced prior to the Senegal game on Friday.

