Robbie Brady shines as Swansea secure third win in four games

MICHAEL CARRICK SECURED a first victory as Middlesbrough manager with a 3-1 win at Hull, who are reportedly close to recruiting Liam Rosenior as new head coach.

Highly-rated Rosenior, a favourite in East Yorkshire during his playing days, watched from the stands as the Tigers slipped to another home defeat.

Chuba Akpom’s 30th-minute header put Boro in control before Cyrus Christie equalised for the hosts on the hour.

Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Just when Hull had looked like building momentum, Tobias Figueiredo scored a soft own goal three minutes later.

An away win was then confirmed when Ryan Giles beat Nathan Baxter at his near post with the aid of an 80th-minute deflection off Christie, who was also credited with an own goal.

Rosenior no doubt left the MKM Stadium with plenty to ponder as Hull are just a point above the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone.

It was, though, a significant victory for Darragh Lenihan and Co as Boro moved up to 18th.

Advertisement

Robbie Brady vs. Swansea ⬇️



✅ 6/6 Tackles Won (🥇)



✅ 9/15 Duels Won (🥇)



3️⃣ Chances Created (🥇)



1️⃣1️⃣ Ball Recoveries



💫 Preston’s Workhorse #pnefc pic.twitter.com/05kziTJzXu — Champ Chat (@TheChampChatPod) November 1, 2022

Elsewhere, Brad Potts’ first-half goal proved the difference as Preston edged out play-off chasing rivals Swansea 1-0. Robbie Brady continued his outstanding form, winning the most tackles and duels of any player.

Preston’s victory – a third in four matches – lifted them level on points with the Swans, who only remain in the top six on goal difference.

Preston struck after half an hour. After Swans defender Harry Darling inexplicably failed to clear Browne’s cross, Ched Evans saw an initial strike saved by Benda, before Potts gleefully mopped up the rebound.

Within minutes Galway man Ryan Manning went close with a header and Olivier Ntcham saw a thumping effort blocked.

Michael Obafemi and Republic of Ireland underage international Armstrong Oko-Flex were both brought in as Swansea went chasing an equaliser but a brilliant Freddie Woodman save from Manning in stoppage time ensured North End hung on for their narrow victory.

Dara O’Shea and Danny Furlong’s West Brom overcame CJ Hamilton’s Blackpool 1-0 thanks to an 85th-minute winner from Okay Yokuşlu. Irish midfielder Jayson Molumby came off the bench for Carlos Corberán’s outfit.

West Brom climbed off the bottom of the Championship – even after furious Baggies fans turned on owner Guochuan Lai.

New boss Corberan grabbed his first victory since joining last week.

A first home win since August took Albion off the foot of the table, although they remain two points from safety, but came against the backdrop of a protest against Lai with supporters increasingly angry about his running of the club.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Albion fans mobilised against Lai in the 12th minute with the chairman, in charge since 2016, the target of their anger having borrowed £5million from the club during the Covid pandemic.

The home supporters turned on their torches to ‘shine a light’ on the club’s problems, a move planned by group Action for Albion, and chanted for Lai to go while the Baggies continued to struggle on the pitch until Yokuslu’s late heroics.

Iliman Ndiaye headed a 49th-minute winner to give Sheffield United a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Ashton Gate over a Bristol City side who finished with 10 men. John Egan played all 90 minutes for the Blades.

The winning goal came when City defenders Zak Vyner and George Tanner both went for a high ball into the box, leaving Ndiaye unmarked to nod home when the ball glanced off Vyner’s head.

It was a night to forget for Tanner, who was sent off during eight minutes of stoppage time for a reckless late tackle on United substitute James McAtee.

Max O’Leary and Mark Sykes both started for Bristol City.

Luton were held to their sixth home draw of the season by a Reading team who picked up their first on the road this term in a 0-0 stalemate at Kenilworth Road

Jamie Allen’s goal lifted Coventry out of the bottom three with a 1-0 win over 10-man Blackburn at the CBS Arena.

Meanwhile, League One side Portsmouth progressed to the Papa Johns Trophy knockout stages on penalties after former Derry City forward Ronan Curtis’ first-half strike was cancelled out by Ayoub Assal. Josh Oluwayemi made three saves in the shoot-out.