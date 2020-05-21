This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Burnley trigger extension in Ireland midfielder's contract

Robbie Brady’s deal will run until the summer of 2021.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 May 2020, 2:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,522 Views 2 Comments
Ireland's Robbie Brady.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland's Robbie Brady.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ROBBIE BRADY IS set to remain at Burnley until June 2021 after the Premier League club exercised a 12-month option on his contract.

Brady’s original deal was due to run out this summer but he’ll remain part of Sean Dyche’s set-up for at least one more season. 

The 28-year-old, who has 46 caps for the Republic of Ireland, returned to training with the Clarets earlier this week ahead of the planned resumption of the Premier League in the coming weeks. 

Brady has featured 63 times for Burnley since his move from Norwich in January 2017 which was for a club record fee at the time.  

A club statement said: “Extending his stay at Turf Moor will allow the former Manchester United and Hull City man the chance to reproduce the kind of form that saw him light up the league as the Clarets made their advance on Europe in 2017/18.

“Brady was an ever-present starter in the opening 15 games as Dyche’s men laid the foundations for their seventh-place finish before suffering a knee injury at Leicester City which curtailed his campaign and kept him sidelined for 10 months.” 

