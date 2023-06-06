Robbie Brady extends stay at Preston

ROBBIE BRADY HAS extended his stay at Preston North End in the Championship.

Brady joined Preston on a one-year deal at the start of last season, having gone on trial at Deepdale as a free agent. He impressed across the season – registering six assists in 34 league appearances – to the point he has been rewarded with a new, two-year deal at the club.

“I’m delighted to get it done”, said Brady. “I’ve had a great time at the club since I’ve been here with great lads and great people. There’s just an all-round good feel to it. I’ll be giving everything I have now to help the team push forward to hopefully put a better season on top of the one we’ve just had, and have a good go at it.”

Preston finished 12th in the Championship last season, six points outside of the play-off places.

“Robbie has been a top professional to work with on a daily basis and has had some fantastic performances”, added manager Ryan Lowe. “The competition between him and Álvaro [Fernandez] for a place on that left hand side was tremendous last season. We feel he can give us a bit more going forward in terms of adding some goals and that’ll be the aim for him this season.

“He’s a quality player and we’re really pleased that he’s committed his future to Preston North End.”

Brady’s early-season form was such that he forced his way back into the Irish international squad, scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 3-2 win at home to Armenia last September. He has slipped down the pecking order of late, however, and has been omitted from the squad currently training ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar, with Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff) and Liam Scales (Aberdeen) preferred.