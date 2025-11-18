Henshaw: Springboks clash 'a proper test to see where we're at'

BY THE LATTER stages of Ireland’s win over the Wallabies on Saturday, familiar faces had been shifted into very unfamiliar places. Jamison Gibson-Park was playing out the closing minutes at fullback, and doing a fine job of it, with his most memorable contribution from 15 a beautiful crossfield kick which set-up try number six for Andy Farrell’s side.

The man who collected that kick out wide was not one of Ireland’s wingers, but centre Robbie Henshaw, who drifted out into the space to take possession and race over the line, capping a fine personal outing with his first try for Ireland since the 2023 Six Nations.

“It was nice to get a score, haven’t scored in a while. I thought I was going to get caught in the corner, but thankfully I didn’t,” Henshaw said.

Ireland finish with a flourish!



“I was giving him (Gibson-Park) a hand signal. There was a bit of space, so thanks to him for being a heads-up rugby player and he’s able to do class things off the cuff, coming on at 15 and just playing ball was unbelievable to see. It was great.”

It was a satisfying end to a highly encouraging team effort as Ireland shook off most of the issues evident in the games against New Zealand and Japan to deliver their most accurate and polished performance of the month.

“We were definitely challenged before the game to put a good performance out there, for not only ourselves, but our supporters. Obviously a disappointing start to the series against New Zealand, so we wanted to make it right. I think it was a good stepping stone, there’s definitely loads more in us, but a good stepping stone to hopefully kick into next week and finish strong.”

There’s still areas to fix. As pleasing as it was to see Ireland’s attack humming again and the lineout and scrum both running at 100%, Farrell’s side felt they could have coped better with the Wallabies’ physicialty. That will be a massive focus this week as they prepare to take on a Springboks side who will feel they can bully their hosts in the collisions.

“We conceded quite easily in first half in that second 20 minutes when they got a roll on,” Henshaw said.

“So with what’s coming next week, it’s more of that up-front physicality and big men running down our channels. I think we just need to meet them on the gainline and just front up.

“That’s a thing we’d have to look at, our physicality in around fringes and stopping momentum of teams.”

And it all ramps up this week as South Africa come to town. Ireland have a strong recent record against the Springboks, having won four of the last five, but Rassie Erasmus’ back-to-back world champions are in frightening form and will have targeted this game from a long way out, with South Africa’s last win in Dublin coming back in 2012.

“It’s massive. I think they’re the talk of world rugby at the moment in terms of the strength in depth they have, the individual talent and I suppose they’re grinding out results and teams looks like they have them and then they find a way to get back.

“It’s a proper test for us to see where we’re at and yeah, we have gone toe-to-toe with them, and I suppose from summer last year it was one win each in that series, so they’ll be looking at that as well.

“It’s massively exciting because they’re such a proud nation as well and, you know, when we play against them here in Dublin, it’s always a thriller.”

The centre is finding some timely form after coming out of a disappointing summer. Henshaw not one of the 18 Ireland players who toured with Andy Farrell’s Lions over the summer.

“It was tough, I’d have loved to have been there. Especially having been there in South Africa (2021) and not experiencing the full Lions experience with Covid.

“The timing with injury, bits like that didn’t help. It gave me a good reset in terms of where I want to go with my game, how I want to move forward this season and beyond. In terms of pre-season, focusing on myself, I enjoyed pre-season, (and the) last few weeks.”

The Leinster player turned 32 over the summer but feels there is plenty more left in tank, with his current contract running to 2027.

“There’s more to give for me playing wise and helping guys as well. That’s a big part of it, to help guys come through and to lead. I’ve been challenged in different ways like that, how can we bring it forward together. Not only on the pitch, but off it.”