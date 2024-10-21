Henshaw available for selection while Leinster wait on fitness of Frawley and McCarthy

ROBBIE HENSHAW WILL be available for selection for Leinster’s URC clash with the Lions at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The centre has resumed full training. He has not played since Ireland beat South Africa in Durban last July with what was described as a “minor injury”.

Out-half Ciarán Frawley rolled his ankle in the first-half during Leinster’s win against Connacht in Galway on Saturday. The province describe the injury as “not serious” with a decision to be made on his availability later in the week.

Lock Joe McCarthy will step up his training programme this week from a hamstring injury. A final decision on his fitness will be made later in the week.

Ryan Baird is in the final stages of the return to play protocols and will be available for selection at the weekend should he come through them.

Jordan Larmour and John McKee will step up their training programmes this week and will be further assessed towards the end of the week.

Hooker Lee Barron will not be available for selection this week as he manages a “minor ankle injury” sustained in the game against Munster at Croke Park.

There were no further updates on the fitness of Dan Sheehan, Paddy McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien, Rob Russell, Jack Conan, Rónan Kelleher and Tommy O’Brien.