'Do you get that in the Championship?' Robbie Keane to extend Ferencvaros stay

ROBBIE KEANE HAS hinted that he will extend his Ferencvaros contract after his side defeated Rangers in the Europa League.

Since taking over in January, Keane has guided the Budapest giants to the Hungarian title, their seventh in succession.

With their 2-1 victory over Rangers, Ferencvaros secured their place in the Europa League knockout rounds. They sit sixth in the league phase with 14 points after six games.

“I love this job, I love winning. It’s in my nature to win games. It’s been a good ride so far. I want to continue it, and there will be an announcement soon,” Keane told TNT Sports.

When asked about his decision to move away the UK football, Keane replied: “The thing with me is I’m not from the UK, I’m from Ireland. So whether I get on a flight an hour away from Dublin or two hours away, there’s no difference.

“I understand the question because I played in England for a long time. That’s where I made my name, and I totally understand that. But why not go to a massive club abroad and learn about yourself?

“Also, if you manage a team in England, Championship, Premier League, wherever it may be, you’ve got probably 12-14 foreign players. You’ve probably got three or four English players playing in the team. So there’s no difference here in terms of the foreign players.

“So go away, learn your trade. But listen, learning your trade, I’m playing in the UEFA Cup, I’m playing against Fenerbahce, I’m playing against Rangers, Ludogorets. To be playing in these competitions, this is why I came as well. I want to be involved in big nights like that.

“I had that as a player. I get that buzz and you’ve seen it today. Their fans are incredible. The atmosphere is… Do you get that in the Championship? To play against these teams? You probably don’t.

“I just want to keep going, keep doing what I’m doing. I love what I do, I love being a manager. It’s the second-best thing to playing.

“Tonight was special because my family is here as well. And, of course, the affiliation with Celtic. It was sweet.”