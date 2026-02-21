'Last year was probably my toughest' – Baloucoune abuzz at Ireland return

IT SAYS A lot about Robert Baloucoune’s quality that even when he wasn’t available for Ireland due to crippling injury issues, he was still a visitor to the IRFU’s high performance centre in Dublin.

The Ulster wing went from November 2022 until last weekend against Italy without playing for Ireland, but he very much remained in the minds of Andy Farrell and co.

Baloucoune suffered particularly badly with hamstring issues, managing just two games for Ulster in the entirety of last season.

“I’d say last year was probably my toughest year,” said Baloucoune this week. “It was quite a number of big setbacks when I was nearly back playing, and then I’d get pushed back again.”

Yet he knew that Ireland were still interested in him because their medical team worked directly with the Enniskillen man.

“They would track my process on how I was getting along, and I’d get certain different physios,” said Baloucoune.

“I’d come down to the HPC and get treatment and a few different exercises and stuff to do just to try and get me back fit. That definitely helped me in getting back to where I am.

“When you’re not playing, it still seems pretty far away. But yeah, it was good even coming down just to do a bit of rehab and stuff like that.”

Where is he now? Ireland’s starting right wing for today’s clash with England in London [KO 2.10pm, RTÉ2]. This is his second consecutive Six Nations game after an impressive try-scoring championship debut against Italy last weekend.

At the age of 28, Baloucoune is looking to make up for lost time, having won his first four caps for Ireland back in 2021 and 2022. In the meantime, the injuries and resulting struggles for his best form had denied him the chance to build on that promising start.

Despite Ireland’s clear concern about getting him fully fit again, Baloucoune said he was “surprised” to be named in this Six Nations squad.

Advertisement

Baloucoune was still recovering from an injury at the start of the championship so he missed out on the France game, but Farrell backed him with a start against the Italians.

Ulster wing Baloucoune made his Six Nations debut last weekend. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Baloucoune rewarded Farrell’s decision as he delivered the kind of dynamic, pacy but rounded performance the Ireland boss was hoping for. He seemed completely unfazed to be back on the Test stage. Nicknamed ‘The Cat’ because of his relaxed demeanour and ability to nap anywhere, Baloucoune describes himself as “pretty laid-back”.

In the lead-up to last weekend, Farrell said he felt Baloucoune was a much more complete wing with a better understanding of the game than when he had last played for Ireland in 2022.

“Back in the last time I was playing, I was probably just kind of staying out on the wing,” said Baloucoune, agreeing with Farrell.

“Mark Sexton’s came into Ulster and he’s wanted more from the wingers. I’m trying to get off my wing more and get involved in plays and get my hands on the ball.”

Baloucoune said it has also been helpful working as the backs coach with his home club, Enniskillen RFC. He happily admits that he has copied lots of Sexton’s drills from Ulster, but the experience has broadened his rugby mind.

“You just see the game in a different style, and it’s opened my mind up to what other players have to do and what they sense.

“I’m usually out wide or whatever, but I’m still focused on what forwards are doing as well as the backs and how that can impact the team.

“You get a general better gist of it’s a team, it’s a 15-man game, and every small bit of detail counts in what happens in the attack as well as the defence. So it’s just kind of seeing that from different aspects of the game.”

Sexton’s influence and Baloucoune’s own coaching have combined to make him more confident in reading the flow of games and deciding when to get off his wing and roam infield.

He enjoys this aspect of the game.

“A bit of foot speed, how early you can scan and stuff like that and different sorts of punches off different lines and stuff,” he says of the cues he looks for.

Baloucoune with his partner, Aoife, after the Italy win. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“So it’s a mixed bag, but it does help my thinking during the game as well, of how quickly I can see those pictures and try and get a call in or try to help a team-mate that’s beside me to make a call.”

Today in Twickenham promises to be a big test of Baloucoune’s growth. One important aspect of his impact last weekend was his aerial ability. An early win of a box kick was tone-setting, while Baloucoune also won back a couple of Irish restarts. England will be looking for ascendancy in the air, so Baloucoune could be key.

He has played for Ireland at Twickenham before, albeit in 7s.

Baloucoune helped Ireland to an impressive bronze medal at the London 7s that time in 2018, so he has happy memories of the place and is hoping to make more today.

They’ll be cheering him on at Enniskillen RFC. The men’s First XV are actually kicking off at 2.30pm today at home against Dromore RFC, so you suspect that plenty of people will be dipping in and out of the clubhouse to keep a close eye on events at Twickenham.

Baloucoune got loads of messages from them all before the Italy game and the club is abuzz with his return to the international game.

His mother, Shirley, is also enjoying this. She has been a huge support over the years and was down in Dublin last weekend.

“She hadn’t been down obviously in a while, and she was buzzing,” said Baloucoune.

“She’s gotten well into rugby, so she’s trying to give me tips and stuff like that, which I hate, but it’s funny. Mostly about catching the ball and tips and tricks that I should be doing.

“It’s great to see her there and I had friends and family all down at the game, and it makes it way more memorable.”