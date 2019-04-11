This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 11 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bayern stars Lewandowski and Coman involved in fist-fight at training session - report

It’s believed the physical altercation started over an argument which quickly escalated.

By AFP Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 4:28 PM
50 minutes ago 1,775 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4587886
The pair are believed to have exchanged punches at a behind-closed-doors training session.
Image: firo Sportphoto/Marcel Engelbrecht
The pair are believed to have exchanged punches at a behind-closed-doors training session.
The pair are believed to have exchanged punches at a behind-closed-doors training session.
Image: firo Sportphoto/Marcel Engelbrecht

BAYERN MUNICH FORWARDS Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman were involved in a fist-fight during training on Thursday, according to a newspaper report.

German tabloid Bild reported that the two players “punched each other in the face” during an argument at a behind-closed-doors training session on Thursday morning. 

Lewandowski reportedly chastised Coman during a training exercise, and the exchange of words quickly escalated. 

The two players were separated by defenders Niklas Suele and Jerome Boateng, Bild reported. 

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga after their 5-0 demolition of title rivals Borussia Dortmund last week. 

Yet Niko Kovac’s side are still feeling the pressure, with just a point separating them from Dortmund with six games to go. 

On Sunday they are away to Fortuna Dusseldorf, who gained a league draw in Munich in November. 

© – AFP 2019

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau’s sacking by Australia and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie