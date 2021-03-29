Lewandowski ruled out of World Cup qualifier with England

POLAND STRIKER ROBERT Lewandowski has been ruled out of Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier with England due to a knee injury.

The 32-year-old is Poland’s captain and all-time record goalscorer, having struck 66 times in 118 caps.

Lewandowski had been highlighted by England boss Gareth Southgate as the dangerman ahead of the Group I clash at Wembley – but the Polish FA confirmed on Monday morning that the Bayern Munich striker will sit out the game.

“Robert Lewandowski will not play in Wednesday’s 2022 World Cup qualifying match against England in London due to an injury,” a statement on its website read.

“Clinical and imaging studies have shown damage to the collateral ligament of the right knee. The short time remaining until the next match of the national team excludes the participation of the national team captain in this match.

“This would carry too much risk of aggravating the injury. This decision is the only right one, bearing in mind the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Treatment of this type of injury usually lasts from five to 10 days. Therefore, Robert Lewandowski will return to the club, where he will undergo further rehabilitation.”

Lewandowski has already scored three goals from their opening two qualifying games for Qatar 2022 – netting a late equaliser in a 3-3 draw in Hungary and grabbing a brace in Sunday’s 3-0 home win over Andorra.

The eight-time Bundesliga winner has faced England twice in the past and has yet to score past the Three Lions, who sit top of the qualifying group after picking up maximum points from their first two games.