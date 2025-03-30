Robert Lewandowski's astonishing season for Barca continues

Updated at 19.37

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI bagged a brace as Barcelona eased to a 4-1 victory over Girona to move three points clear at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

After second-placed Real Madrid pulled level on points with them on Saturday by beating Leganes, Hansi Flick’s side restored their advantage at the Olympic Stadium.

Lewandowski responded to Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe’s double with one of his own to stay three goals ahead in the race for Spain’s golden boot.

Barcelona, unbeaten this year in 20 matches, took the lead through a Ladislav Krejci own goal near the end of the first half.

Arnaut Danjuma pulled Girona level but Lewandowski netted twice and Ferran Torres finished off the rout.

“We played with patience, we had a plan, and if we play with that plan, we can always score a lot of goals and win the game,” veteran striker Lewandowski told DAZN.

The 36-year-old said he had the legs to keep playing for seasons to come.

“I know a lot of people are talking abut my age but… I want to play more years at the top level,” said the Poland international.

“I feel very good physically, I think, looking at the stats, there’s no difference now to a few years ago.”

Girona beat Barcelona twice last season but have struggled to hit those heights again and sit 13th.

“They were superior,” admitted Girona coach Michel Sanchez.

“There’s a difference between the teams, and that’s the truth… Barcelona dream of titles every year.”

Flick rotated some of his usual suspects with the Copa del Rey semi-final clash against Atletico Madrid in mind.

Barca were below their free-flowing best in the first half despite dominating, occasionally threatening through the dynamic running of teenage star Lamine Yamal and the frantic energy of Fermin Lopez.

Barcelona wanted a penalty when Fermin was brought down by Yaser Asprilla on the edge of the box, and a free-kick was given.

A VAR review showed the contact was inside the area but the referee decided Lopez fouled Asprilla as they came together, much to Barcelona’s chagrin.

- Breakthrough -

Paulo Gazzaniga produced a sensational save with his fingertips to push out a Ronald Araujo header, but Barca found a way through before half-time.

Yamal’s dangerous free-kick aimed at Eric Garcia was deflected into his net by Krejci at the near post.

Girona had produced very little of note in the first half but were back level eight minutes into the second through Danjuma.

Daley Blind played the Dutch striker through, and he beat Wojciech Szczesny with a clinical low finish.

However, Barcelona were swiftly back in front as La Liga’s top goalscorer Lewandowski notched his 24th of the campaign.

Lopez nodded the ball across the six-yard box, and Lewandowski contorted his body to reach it and flick it between Gazzaniga’s legs.

The forward secured Barcelona’s victory with his 25th, slotting home after substitute Frenkie de Jong pushed forward into space and fed him.

There was time for Torres to add a fourth after Gerard Martin found him and for the brilliant Yamal to bend a strike against the crossbar.

This was, remarkably, the 20th time this season Flick’s side have scored four goals or more from 45 games, with a potential treble in their sights.

“This is what I love about my team, they always want to score goals, it’s always like that,” Flick told reporters.

“This is the mentality and the attitude of the team, and it’s good. I think everyone loves it, you love it, the fans love it, the club loves it, and everyone is happy at the moment.”

Players of FC Internazionale celebrate the victory. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In Italy, Inter Milan continued their march towards a second straight Serie A title with a tense 2-1 win over Udinese, which moved the reigning champions six points clear at the top of the league.

Goals in the opening half an hour from Marko Arnautovic and Davide Frattesi were just enough to give Inter their third straight win ahead of the first of two Milan derbies in the Italian Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

Inter have a huge month coming up as Simone Inzaghi’s side also face a titanic Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich and tricky fixtures with fourth-placed Bologna and Roma, which could be crucial to their title defence.

Inzaghi’s team now await the result of closest challengers Napoli’s clash with AC Milan later on Sunday after all but ending Atalanta’s already slim title hopes.

Atalanta are nine points behind Inter in third place after slumping to a 1-0 defeat at Fiorentina without registering a single shot on target.

Inzaghi will be happy to have seen second-string players step up given his team’s upcoming commitments, with Arnautovic and Frattesi giving Inter a fully-deserved two-goal lead at half-time by sweeping home Federico Dimarco crosses in the 12th and 29th minutes.

Arnautovic was playing in place of injured captain Lautaro Martinez and Frattesi for his Italy teammate Nicolo Barella.

And both delivered against 10th-placed Udinese, who were nowhere for most of the match but made Inter sweat after Oumar Solet’s rocket halved the deficit in the 71st minute.

Inter also had goalkeeper Yann Sommer to thank that a seemingly certain three points didn’t turn into one with two superb saves from Lorenzo Lucca and Solet.

Sommer crashed into the post in the 74th minute when he pulled off an incredible stop to deny Lucca from scoring from a free header, before charging down Solet in the first minute of stoppage time.

Moise Kean continued his excellent season with the only goal of Fiorentina’s win over Atalanta on the stroke of half-time in Florence, pushing the hosts to within a point of the European places.

Italy striker Kean, who scored twice for his country against Germany a week ago, inflicted a first league away defeat for Atalanta since August when he confidently netted his 16th league goal of the season after robbing Atalanta defender Isak Hien on the halfway line.

Last year’s Europa League winners Atalanta, who looked like title candidates following an 11-match winning streak between October and December, have fallen away since the turn of the year.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s team have won just four league matches in 2025, all of them away from home, and are now only two points ahead of Bologna.

“We lacked the dynamism and energy to give Fiorentina any difficulty… we just have to put it behind us and look ahead,” said Gasperini.

Cagliari strengthened their bid to avoid relegation by thumping rock-bottom Monza 3-0 and moving six points clear of the drop zone.

– © AFP 2025