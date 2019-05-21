This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 21 May, 2019
Firmino on course to be fit for Champions League final after returning to training

The Brazilian missed Liverpool’s last three Premier League matches due to a thigh injury.

By AFP Tuesday 21 May 2019, 4:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,180 Views 4 Comments
LIVERPOOL STRIKER ROBERTO Firmino is on course to be fit for the Champions League final against Tottenham after returning to training during the club’s break in Marbella.

Firmino missed Liverpool’s last three Premier League matches due to a thigh injury.

FC Porto v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Estadio do Dragao Liverpool's Roberto Firmino. Source: Nick Potts

But the Brazil international was able to take part in the first session of the squad’s pre-final training camp on Tuesday, putting him in the running to face Tottenham in Madrid on 1 June.

Firmino was the first player to arrive on the south coast of Spain for some individual sessions with strength and rehabilitation staff.

Having fallen just short in the Premier League title race, Jurgen Klopp’s 26-man group are spending six days in Marbella before returning to England to finalise preparations for their attempt to win Liverpool’s sixth European Cup.

“Roberto Firmino today trained alongside his teammates following a muscle strain that ruled him out of Liverpool’s last three matches,” a statement on Liverpool’s website revealed.

The Brazilian took part in the Reds’ first session of their Marbella training camp on Tuesday morning as he works his way back to full fitness.

“Firmino has been working with the club’s medical staff on his rehabilitation from the issue and his reintroduction into full team training will be carefully managed under their supervision, with specialised programmes planned over the coming days.”

Also included in Liverpool’s group is Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, who continues his rehabilitation from a serious groin problem suffered almost three weeks ago.

© – AFP 2019

