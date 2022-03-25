Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 25 March 2022
'One of the great stories in international football' - Martinez heaps praise on Ireland's evolution under Kenny

The Belgian boss also gave his thoughts on the return of Thierry Henry to Dublin for the first time since the handball in Paris.

Gavin Cooney reports from the Aviva Stadium
By Gavin Cooney Friday 25 Mar 2022, 6:20 PM
Image: Bruno Fahy

BELGIUM MANAGER ROBERTO Martinez has lavished praise upon Ireland’s progress under Stephen Kenny ahead of the sides’ meeting in a friendly international at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow. 

Belgium are the world’s top-ranked side but Ireland are on a more modest but nonetheless good run of form of their own, losing one of their last 10 games, scoring 18 goals in the process. 

“I think it’s one of the great stories in international football”, said Martinez at his pre-game press conference, “because when you’re managing at international level you’ve got two choices: you try to bring your best performance and compete or create an idea of play and almost work like you would do at club level and then that takes time. But they have clear concepts and clear ways of trying to get the players to enjoy it, and that’s what Stephen Kenny has done. It is very recognisable the way that Ireland play.

“It’s very brave, attack-minded, clear on their system and I think he’s getting rewards. You have to be patient because it takes time. It’s a longer time at international level to be able to get those relationships and that understanding on the football pitch.

“But I’m looking at the record of Ireland in the last 10 games and I think it speaks volumes of the style of play, he’s bringing the strengths of the players to the next level which has been very interesting to follow from abroad.” 

The praise for Ireland’s style of play went further, with Belgian captain Youri Tielemans inverting long-established perceptions of English football to pay tribute to Ireland. 

“We have analysed them a bit, and they try to play really good football, typical English football. I know most of the players from England and they are really good players. They have good technical ability, and also the intensity they have to put into the game. We know this team will give everything for their country, and playing away from home in this stadium is going to be a really good game.”

Martinez is familiar with Ireland and Ireland will be familiar with a couple of members of his backroom staff. One is Anthony Barry, who has left the Irish set-up to join Martinez at Belgium. 

“You say it like you’re a little sad to miss him!”, grinned Martinez when asked why he recruited Barry. “I came across Anthony Barry when he was at Wigan Athletic and he was a very impressive young coach at that point. I’ve followed him for a long time, then he moved to Chelsea and won the Champions League. He will bring to our set-up something very, very important ahead of the World Cup. I’m very happy with our technical staff, we have to work toward having the best possible technical staff we can have, to surround the talent we have in our team. In that case…I don’t need to apologise but I can understand he’s a big miss for Stephen Kenny’s technical staff and I will tell him tomorrow.” 

europe-news-november-16-2021 Martinez with assistant Thierry Henry. Source: Dirk Waem

Martinez’ assistant, meanwhile, is long-established Irish football villain Thierry Henry. The Spaniard deftly swerved the question about Henry’s likely reception on his first trip to Dublin since You Know What. 

“I think you’re asking the wrong person. Thierry created incredible moments and created incredible stories as a player, and now he is in a completely different role. Now Thierry Henry is not a player anymore, he works with the national team and his work is very, very important. For me to comment on what Thierry Henry did as a player is out of place.” 

To continue the familiarity theme, Martinez is well-acquainted with the Irish captain, having worked with Séamus Coleman at Everton. 

“I don’t think I can speak highly enough of him. I worked with Séamus when he was modern full back at that time. I worked with Séamus, his responsibility, his leadership in the dressing room, you can see he became a club captain.

“At that time, he was performing, for me, at the level of the best right-backs in the Premier League. And I really enjoyed working with him. A true professional, he is someone I really brought the team to a new level. So I am really looking forward to seeing him, it’s incredible that he is still playing at the level he is doing as well.” 

Gavin Cooney  / reports from the Aviva Stadium
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

