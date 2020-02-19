This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 19 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Andy Robertson criticises Atletico players for ‘falling over’

The Scottish defender has aimed a dig at the Rojiblancos stars for their antics at the Wanda Metropolitano.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 11:53 AM
41 minutes ago 1,241 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5013191
Andy Robertson (file pic).
Image: Francesco Pecoraro
Andy Robertson (file pic).
Andy Robertson (file pic).
Image: Francesco Pecoraro

LIVERPOOL LEFT-BACK Andy Robertson has hit out at Atletico Madrid’s players for ‘falling over’ following the Reds’ 1-0 defeat in the Spanish capital.

Jurgen Klopp’s men dominated the ball but failed to register a single shot on target in the contest and must now make amends at Anfield.

Scotland captain Robertson, however, was not pleased with the manner in which the Rojiblancos players conducted themselves, perceiving them to have been time-wasting after their early goal.

“The throw in before the corner should have gone to us, so the officials made a mistake there, but their [goal from the] corner is just a ricochet,” Robertson said after the game.

“It was tight, but it was onside, and we gave them the best possible start to get their fans up and then they started falling over and trying to get under our skin, but we handled it well.

“They were falling over easy, but we got on with it and we are better than that. It was a decent performance, but we have a second leg to put it right.”

The defender also commented on the defensive tactics employed by Atletico head coach Diego Simeone, as well as the La Liga side’s post-match celebrations.

“That [performance is] what [Simeone] is,” Robertson continued. “When you’re not playing against him it is probably great to watch but we have no problem with it.

“They celebrated as if they had won the tie. But let’s see. We have some weeks then they come to Anfield. We know our fans will be there, so it is up to them to come as well.”

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk also shared his thoughts on the way Atletico had set up, saying he and his team-mates had been prepared to face a stubborn opponent.

“We knew it would be a proper battle, especially here in their home ground with the fans behind them and it didn’t help we conceded a goal in the corner and with their first chance,” Van Dijk said after the full-time whistle.

“It wasn’t even a chance, it was luck, but it still counts.

That’s the way they play, and it is a bit of Spanish football as well. You have to adapt to that, but we knew that. We handled it pretty well. It’s not easy but it’s part of their game and we need to adapt as well.

“The message at half time was to keep playing and play side to side quickly and we knew there would be chances. We had the ball most of the game but couldn’t create massive opportunities, but we have another 90 minutes to set it straight and we should be full of confidence.”

Related Reads

18.02.20 Klopp has smile wiped off his face but Liverpool will believe they'll have the last laugh
18.02.20 Gary Neville backs Manchester City to win appeal against ‘hopeless’ Uefa
18.02.20 'Maguire should have been sent off' - Lampard

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie