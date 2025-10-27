Rodgers resigns as Celtic boss with ex-Ireland manager O’Neill taking interim charge

BRENDAN RODGERS has resigned as Celtic manager, with former Ireland boss Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney being put in temporary charge at Parkhead.

Rodgers’ second spell at Celtic ended after Sunday’s 3-1 William Hill Premiership defeat at Hearts left them eight points adrift of the Edinburgh side.

A club statement read: “Celtic Football Club can confirm that football manager Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation.

“It has been accepted by the club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect.”

Celtic added: “The club appreciates Brendan’s contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the club.

“Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the club, and we wish him further success in the future.

“The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway and the club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible.

“We are pleased that during this interim period, former Celtic manager, Martin O’Neill and former Celtic player, Shaun Maloney, have agreed to take charge of Celtic first-team matters. Further details will be confirmed shortly.”