BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Monday 28 December 2020
Advertisement

Roger Federer to miss Australian Open for first time in his career

The 39-year-old has undergone two operations on his right knee in 2020.

By Press Association Monday 28 Dec 2020, 9:06 AM
51 minutes ago 653 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5311855
It has been a frustrating year for Federer.
Image: Imago/PA Images
It has been a frustrating year for Federer.
It has been a frustrating year for Federer.
Image: Imago/PA Images

ROGER FEDERER WILL miss the Australian Open for the first time in his career as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

The 20-time grand slam champion has undergone two operations on his right knee in 2020, the second one in June, and his progress since has been slower than he had hoped.

In a statement, tournament director Craig Tiley said: “In the end Roger ran out of time to get himself ready for the rigours of a grand slam and he’s very disappointed he won’t be coming to Melbourne in 2021.

“The Australian Open has always held a special place in his heart – remember it was Roger who first called the AO the ‘happy slam’.

“We wish him all the best as he prepares for his comeback later in the year and look forward to seeing him in Melbourne in 2022.”

At 39, it is no surprise that Federer’s body is proving slow to heal and he paved the way for this announcement earlier this month.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

It had been hoped the pushing back of the Australian Open by three weeks to February 8 because of coronavirus restrictions would give Federer enough time but, speaking at the Swiss Sports Awards, he said: “I would love to be in Australia. But I’m very close with my knee.

“After the second operation I said to myself: ‘I want to take my time. I don’t want to take the next step until I’m ready’. The summer with Wimbledon, the Olympic Games and the US Open is my priority.”

Federer is a six-time champion in Melbourne and made a spectacular return from surgery on his left knee by winning his first grand slam title for four-and-a-half years in 2017.

He retained his title the following year and this will be the first time his name will be absent from the main draw since 1999.

This announcement will inevitably increase talk about how close Federer, who has not played a match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals in Melbourne in January, is to the end of his glittering career.

Wimbledon appears to be his best, and perhaps only, chance of winning a 21st grand slam title and there is no doubt he will hope to be competing at the All England Club come June.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie