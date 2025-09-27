Advertisement
Ireland's Roisín Ní Riain. Tom Maher/INPHO
FreeOnwards

Ní Riain cruises into fifth final on last day of World Para Swimming Championships

Dearhbhaile Brady will also compete for a medal today when she swims in the final of the S6 50m Butterfly.
11.00am, 27 Sep 2025

RÓISÍN NÍ RIAIN HAS comfortably booked a spot in her fifth final at the World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore.

The Limerick swimmer clocked 2:34.90 to take second place in her heat in the SM13 200m Individual Medley and will compete for a fifth medal in the final later at 12:36pm Irish Time.

Ní Riain has won a medal in all of the events she has competed in so far this week, picking up one bronze and three silver.

Elsewhere at the World Para Swimming Championships, Dearhbhaile Brady will swim in her fourth final of the Championships in the S6 50m Butterfly, where she will try to add to the bronze medal she won in the 50m Freestyle (S6) earlier this week.

Her final takes place at 11.29am Irish Time.

