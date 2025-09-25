Brady’s success takes Ireland’s medal haul for the championships in Singapore to four, following up Róisín Ní Riain who has two silvers and a bronze.
Brady did enough to keep Brazil’s Mayara do Amaral Petzold off the podium in a race that saw Ukrainian world-record holder Anna Hontar take gold in a time of 32.79, just .04 of a second ahead of China’s Yuyan Jiang.
Dearbhaile Brady wins bronze at World Para Swimming Championships
DEARBHAILE BRADY HAS won her first ever medal at the World Para Swimming Championships.
The 18-year-old Derry native claimed bronze in the 50m Freestyle (S6) with a personal best time of 34.69 seconds.
