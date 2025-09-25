Advertisement
More Stories
Dearbhaile Brady in action (file photo). Giorgio Scala/INPHO
Freesuccess

Dearbhaile Brady wins bronze at World Para Swimming Championships

The 18-year-old from Derry secured her medal with a personal best time of 34.69 seconds.
1.08pm, 25 Sep 2025

DEARBHAILE BRADY HAS won her first ever medal at the World Para Swimming Championships.

The 18-year-old Derry native claimed bronze in the 50m Freestyle (S6) with a personal best time of 34.69 seconds.

Brady’s success takes Ireland’s medal haul for the championships in Singapore to four, following up Róisín Ní Riain who has two silvers and a bronze.

Brady did enough to keep Brazil’s Mayara do Amaral Petzold off the podium in a race that saw Ukrainian world-record holder Anna Hontar take gold in a time of 32.79, just .04 of a second ahead of China’s Yuyan Jiang.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie