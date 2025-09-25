Dearbhaile Brady wins bronze at World Para Swimming Championships

DEARBHAILE BRADY HAS won her first ever medal at the World Para Swimming Championships.

The 18-year-old Derry native claimed bronze in the 50m Freestyle (S6) with a personal best time of 34.69 seconds.

Hands up if you’ve just won your first 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗟 ✋



Dearbhaile Brady storms to 50m Freestyle (S6) bronze in 34.69 - a new lifetime best 💥



What a performance! pic.twitter.com/g3GzLI989W — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) September 25, 2025

Brady’s success takes Ireland’s medal haul for the championships in Singapore to four, following up Róisín Ní Riain who has two silvers and a bronze.

Brady did enough to keep Brazil’s Mayara do Amaral Petzold off the podium in a race that saw Ukrainian world-record holder Anna Hontar take gold in a time of 32.79, just .04 of a second ahead of China’s Yuyan Jiang.