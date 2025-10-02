Roma miss three penalties in a row as they lose out to Lille

Roma 0

Lille 1

ROMA MISSED THREE penalties in a row as they fell to defeat against Lille in a dramatic Europa League group game tonight.

Hakon Haraldsson put Lille ahead in the 6th minute and that transpired to be the only goal of the game.

Roma were handed a lifeline in the 82nd minute when Artem Dobvyk lined up a penalty but the Ukrainian striker had his shot saved by Turkish goalkeepere Berke Ozer for Lille.

The referee ordered the penalty to be retaken, Lille players judged to have encroached, and Ozer again saved from Dobvyk. The same scenario happened after that save with another retake ordered and Matias Soulé was handed the responsibility on this occasion, but again Ozer saved a penalty for the third time.

Ireland striker Evan Ferguson started for Roma but was taken off in the 78th minute with Dovbyk replacing him.