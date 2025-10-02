Advertisement
More Stories
Artem Dovbyk of AS Roma during the Europa League game. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeDrama

Roma miss three penalties in a row as they lose out to Lille

Artem Dobvyk, who replaced Ireland striker Evan Ferguson, missed two of the spot kicks.
8.47pm, 2 Oct 2025

TNT Sports Football / YouTube

Roma 0

Lille 1

ROMA MISSED THREE penalties in a row as they fell to defeat against Lille in a dramatic Europa League group game tonight.

Hakon Haraldsson put Lille ahead in the 6th minute and that transpired to be the only goal of the game.

Roma were handed a lifeline in the 82nd minute when Artem Dobvyk lined up a penalty but the Ukrainian striker had his shot saved by Turkish goalkeepere Berke Ozer for Lille.

The referee ordered the penalty to be retaken, Lille players judged to have encroached, and Ozer again saved from Dobvyk. The same scenario happened after that save with another retake ordered and Matias Soulé was handed the responsibility on this occasion, but again Ozer saved a penalty for the third time.

Ireland striker Evan Ferguson started for Roma but was taken off in the 78th minute with Dovbyk replacing him.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie