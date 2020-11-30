BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 9°C Monday 30 November 2020
F1 driver Grosjean on the mend after 140mph crash, says controversial halo device saved his life

The Frenchman’s car split in two and burst into flames after he pierced through a steel barrier during yesterday’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

By Press Association Monday 30 Nov 2020, 11:10 AM
42 minutes ago 982 Views 0 Comments
Romain Grosjean's car engulfed in flames.
Image: Dppi/Dppi - China, France, Germa
Romain Grosjean's car engulfed in flames.
Romain Grosjean's car engulfed in flames.
Image: Dppi/Dppi - China, France, Germa

ROMAIN GROSJEAN WILL spend another night in hospital following his terrifying 140mph fireball crash in Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grosjean’s Haas team said treatment on the Frenchman’s burned hands sustained in the harrowing accident is “going well”.

The statement said it is anticipated that the 34–year-old will be discharged on Tuesday.

“Romain Grosjean is continuing his convalescence at the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) hospital having remained there overnight following Sunday’s incident at the Bahrain GP,” the Haas statement said.

“Treatment on the burns Grosjean sustained on the back of both his hands is going well. Grosjean was visited by Gunther Steiner, team principal of Haas F1 Team, on Monday, and it is anticipated he will be discharged from the care of the hospital on Tuesday 1st December.”

Speaking from his hospital bed on just hours after surviving the most dramatic accident of recent Formula One memory in Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Grosjean credited the sport’s controversial halo device with saving his life.

The French driver’s car split in two and burst into flames after he pierced through a steel barrier at 137mph following a collision with AlphaTauri’s Daniil Kvyat.

Grosjean scrambled to get out of his burning wreckage for almost half a minute before leaping to safety.

The force of the impact registered at 53G, but Grosjean escaped with just minor burns to his hands. He was airlifted to the BDF Military Hospital, 10 miles north of the Bahrain International Circuit.

Screenshot 2020-11-30 at 10.58.18 Source: Instagram

The halo device – a three-pronged titanium protection system which sits above the driver’s head and was introduced in 2018 – played a prominent role in the Frenchman’s remarkable survival.

Grosjean had been sceptical about the introduction of the halo, but on Sunday night, with both his hands in bandages and tubes monitoring his vital statistics, he said:

I wasn’t for the halo some years ago but I think it’s the greatest thing that we brought to Formula One and without it I wouldn’t be able to speak to you today.”

F1’s governing body, the FIA, will launch an investigation into the accident, with question marks over how Grosjean’s car penetrated a steel barrier, broke in two, and why it caught alight.

FIA race director Michael Masi warned that the findings of the investigation could take several months.

“I would hate to speculate on why the car burst into flames,” said Australian Masi.

“We will perform a complete investigation from start to finish. It will take weeks, if not months, to look at every single aspect of what happened.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

