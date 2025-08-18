ROMELU LUKAKU WILL miss Napoli’s opening fixture of their Serie A title defence after suffering a thigh injury which could keep the Belgium striker out for months, the Italian champions have confirmed.
Napoli, who travel to promoted Sassuolo on Saturday, said in a statement that Lukaku had suffered a “serious” tear in his left thigh during Thursday’s pre-season friendly with Olympiakos.
No indication over how long Lukaku would be sidelined was given by Napoli, but Italian media reported that he could be out of action until November.
Napoli suggested that Lukaku, 32, might have to undergo surgery.
Lukaku was key to Napoli winning their fourth league title last season, scoring 14 goals and assisting another 10 in the 2024/2025 Serie A season.
Napol's Lukaku facing months on sideline with 'serious' thigh injury
