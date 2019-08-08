This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 8 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Inter complete record-breaking capture of Lukaku to end transfer saga

The Belgian striker has left Manchester United for Serie A.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 4:07 PM
1 hour ago 3,590 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4757549

ROMELU LUKAKU HAS completed his record-breaking transfer from Manchester United to Inter, the Serie A club confirmed.

Lukaku Inter Lukaku in the Inter shirt. Source: Twitter/Inter

The Belgium international has moved for a fee understood to be €80 million (£73m), making him Inter’s most expensive signing.

Lukaku signed a five-year contract with the Nerazzuri after a two-season stay at Old Trafford, as Antonio Conte landed the striker he has long hoped to acquire.

“Inter were the only club I wanted, because Inter is ‘Not For Everyone’. I’m here to bring the Nerazzurri back to the top,” said the striker.

Lukaku’s move brings to a close a protracted saga that has rumbled on for much of the close season, with it becoming clear early on United wanted him out.

The 26-year-old joined United from Everton in 2017 for a fee in the region of £75m, the Red Devils beating Conte’s Chelsea to him on that occasion.

He was first-choice striker for the best part of 18 months under Jose Mourinho, scoring 16 Premier League goals in his first campaign, but the Portuguese coach’s successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred the more mobile and agile Marcus Rashford to lead the line.

Lukaku still managed to make an impact, scoring twice in United’s famous Champions League turnaround away to Paris Saint-Germain in March, but those goals proved to be his last for the club.

Transfer rumours swirled right from the start of United’s pre-season, with Lukaku often training apart from the rest of the squad due to an apparent injury, but behind the scenes Solskjaer is said to have been irritated by his attitude.

Solskjaer was reported to have given Lukaku a dressing down after the Belgian leaked confidential data about the United squad’s top running speeds during pre-season on social media earlier this month.

In doing so, Lukaku attempted to disprove criticism about his perceived lack of pace, as the data showed him to be the second quickest United player behind Diogo Dalot, but his post also exposed Juan Mata and Luke Shaw – both among the slowest – to ridicule.

Lukaku is not thought to have returned to United since, having spent time training with his former club Anderlecht this week, despite the Red Devils’ apparent demand for him to return on Tuesday.

Despite previously appearing close to joining Juventus in a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala, Lukaku arrived in Milan during the early hours of Thursday to finalise his switch.

The deal sees Inter break their long-standing transfer record of €49m, paid to Lazio for Christian Vieri in 1999.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie