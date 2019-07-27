This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Soon to be continued': Lukaku teases Man United exit as Inter rumours continue

The Belgium international striker continues to be linked with a summer switch to Inter Milan.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 7:27 PM
16 minutes ago 765 Views 1 Comment
The Man United striker could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer.

ROMELU LUKAKU HAS hinted at an update on his situation at Manchester United, with the Belgian striker continuing to be heavily linked with a move to Inter.

A summer switch for the 26-year-old has been mooted for some time.

Inter boss Antonio Conte has made no secret of his desire to take a proven performer to San Siro, with the Nerazzurri eager to bolster their attacking ranks amid the uncertainty surrounding Mauro Icardi.

United have left Lukaku out of their pre-season programme to date, in was is considered to be another indication that a move will soon be made.

The Red Devils are seemingly eager to avoid seeing their frontman pick up an untimely knock which could scupper transfer talks.

Lukaku has now suggested that an announcement on his future is imminent.

He has met up with his agent Federico Pastorello and stated on social media that events are “soon to be continued”.

Soon to be continued🤫 @fedepastorello

