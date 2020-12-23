BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 23 December 2020
Advertisement

Ronaldo and Bonucci apologise to Juventus fans for 'worst' performance of the season

The Italian champions fell to their first Serie A defeat this term against lowly Fiorentina.

By AFP Wednesday 23 Dec 2020, 1:29 PM
38 minutes ago 852 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5309858
Ronaldo in action against Fiorentina.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Ronaldo in action against Fiorentina.
Ronaldo in action against Fiorentina.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

CRISTIANO RONALDO AND Leonardo Bonucci on Wednesday apologised to Juventus fans for the “worst” performance of the season as the Italian champions fell to their first Serie A defeat this term against lowly Fiorentina.

The ‘Bianconeri’ played most of the match a man down after Juan Cuadrado was sent off after quarter of an hour in their Allianz Stadium, losing 3-0 to the Tuscany side who are 15th after ending an eight-match winless run.

“The worst Juventus of this first part of the season. I apologise to the fans in my name, first of all. There is nothing to add,” defender Bonucci wrote on Instagram.

Ronaldo blasted “a far from acceptable result” as the Portuguese star failed to add to his Serie A-leading tally of 12 league goals so far.

“Yesterday, with a poor performance and a far from acceptable result we closed our scheduled games for 2020, a special year in many ways,” said the five-time Ballon d’Or winner on Instagram.

“Empty stadiums, COVID protocols, postponed games, long stoppages and a very tight calendar.

“But this is no excuse for anything. We know that we have to give more of ourselves, in order to play better and to win in a more consistent way.

“We are Juventus! And we simply cannot accept anything less than excellence on the pitch!

“I hope this short stoppage may help us to come back stronger and more united than ever, because the season is still far from over and in the end we believe that we will, once again, celebrate with our fans.

“Believe in us, trust our team as much as we trust you, and we will deliver! Fino Alla Fine!”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The defeat came hours after the nine-time reigning Serie A champions learned they must play the match against Napoli which was cancelled on October 4 after the southerners decided not to travel to Turin because of coronavirus cases.

Napoli won their appeal to the Italian Olympic Committee [CONI] after being handed a 3-0 defeat and a one-point deduction.

As a result Juventus, who had started the day with 27 points, finished it with 24.

Juventus are fourth in Serie A, equal on points with Napoli and Roma, and seven points adrift of AC Milan, with the three playing their final game before Christmas on Wednesday.

Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus have won just six of their 13 league games this season, with six draws and one defeat.

They next play at home against Udinese on 3 January.

© – AFP, 2020

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie