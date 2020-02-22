This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ronaldo matches Batistuta and Quagliarella as Juventus goal glut continues

The Portuguese star was back on target against SPAL.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago 5,528 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5018257

CRISTIANO RONALDO WAS back among the goals for Juventus against SPAL and has now matched Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella by finding the target in 11 successive Serie A appearances.

The Portuguese has been in stunning form for the Bianconeri of late.

Records have continued to tumble around him, but he was rested for a 2-0 victory over Brescia last weekend.

An enforced break saw his remarkable run in consecutive Italian top-flight games brought to a close.

He was, however, able to pick up where he left off when returning to Maurizio Sarri’s plans.

An outing against SPAL on Saturday was Ronaldo’s 1000th in competitive action for club and country.

That occasion was marked in familiar style as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner hit the back of the net.

A 39th-minute opener saw Ronaldo extend his impressive sequence when it comes to Serie A goals.

Only two players in the division’s history can claim to have matched his achievement.

Argentine legend Batistuta achieved the feat when at the peak of his powers at Fiorentina.

The evergreen Quagliarella, who is still going strong at the age of 37, also netted in 11 straight games for Sampdoria last season.

Juventus doubled their lead through Aaron Ramsey in the 60th minute, before the hosts pulled a goal back nine minutes later via a Andrea Petagna penalty.

The win keeps Sarri’s side four points clear of Lazio, who play Genoa on Sunday, at the top of the Serie A table.

