Wednesday 12 October 2022
Ronaldo ‘will not accept’ FA charge over fan incident – Erik ten Hag

The Portuguese was cautioned by police after footage showed him appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground at Everton in April.

By Press Association Wednesday 12 Oct 2022, 3:39 PM
Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal on Sunday.
Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal on Sunday.
Image: Imago/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED BOSS Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept an improper conduct charge from the Football Association following an incident at Everton last season.

Video footage showed the 37-year-old appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on 9 April, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.

The FA decided to probe the matter and last month charged Ronaldo with a breach of FA rule E3.

Ten Hag said today: “We talked about that and he will not accept it.”

The incident occurred when Ronaldo was making his way towards the tunnel and saw him issue a social media apology for his “outburst”.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,” the former Real Madrid and Juventus player said on Instagram after the match.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win at Everton, having replaced the injured Anthony Martial in the first half.

“I want to support him as good as possible,” Ten Hag said.

“We have a certain demand on players, what we expect from them in certain positions on the pitch. But that is as every other player.

“I want to get the best out of him. Obviously he is getting in a better shape now and I am happy with that, so he can contribute more to the squad and I am sure he will do.”

