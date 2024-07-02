Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's win over Slovenia. Alamy Stock Photo
mixed emotions

'Even the strongest people have their bad days' - Ronaldo

Ronaldo missed a series of chances against Slovenia before slotting a penalty to help book a spot in the Euro quarter-finals.
9.44am, 2 Jul 2024
CRISTIANO RONALDO REACTED to shedding tears during Portugal’s Euro 2024 clash against Slovenia and then scoring a penalty in the shoot-out victory by calling them “inexplicable moments”.

Ronaldo was cast in the role of villain after missing a series of chances and having his extra-time penalty saved by Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the scoreless encounter.

The 39-year-old was in tears during the extra-time break and consoled by team-mates, but he converted a spot-kick in the ensuing shoot-out as Diogo Costa saved all three Slovenia penalties and Portugal won 3-0.

“Even the strongest people have their (bad) days,” Ronaldo told reporters after the game.

“I was at rock bottom when the team needed me most. I was sad at first but now I’m happy.

“That’s what football is. Moments, inexplicable moments.”

Asked about his outpouring of emotions during the match, Ronaldo replied: “When I think of my family, I feel emotional because they are unique moments that I cannot express in words.

“They are people I love, the fans who are always with us and especially with me, and I am very happy about that.

Author
Press Association
