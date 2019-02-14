Sligo announce signing of former Huddersfield Town striker from Cork City

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE confirmed the signing of Ronan Coughlan from 2017 double champions Cork City FC.

The 22-year-old Limerick native is seeking regular first-team football, hence the decision to leave the Leesiders, he said.

Coughlan, a versatile striker, joined City last summer after impressing for Bray Wanderers. He was one of several players released by the Seagulls due to financial problems but during his short stint with the Wicklow outfit, scored four league goals.

Before Bray, he played for Huddersfield Town after moving from Limerick in 2014. Coughlan failed to make a first-team breakthrough however and was released in 2017 as the club sealed promotion to the Premier League.

“It’s all about playing games as far as I’m concerned,” he told Rovers after putting pen to paper. “I spoke with John Caulfield [Cork City manager] during pre-season and as far as I was concerned my priority was playing every week.

“There are no guarantees at any club, and obviously Cork were signing more players. I just want to play and know that when I’m playing regularly I’ll find my best form.

Just like to say thanks to @CorkCityFC - the fans, players, coaching staff & all the people who work in the club for everything for the last 6 months. Inevitably my decision to leave was based purely on wanting to play week in week out. Thanks for all the messages 💚 — Ronan Coughlan (@Ronancoughlan10) February 14, 2019

“I met Liam Buckley during the week. We had a long, long meeting. I was really taken by it and it convinced me sign. I was playing out wide with Bray Wanderers and eventually got moved into central striker and scored goals. The move to Cork saw me play a few different positions. I’m coming here to get in the team and show the best of me.

“I don’t know too many of the lads apart from Johnny Dunleavy. I’ll train today and as far as I’m concerned I’m ready. I don’t expect to just become a regular here.

“I’ve got players to compete with but I’ll make no secret of my target which is coming here to score goals.”

Liam Buckley added on his newest addition, who will wear the number seven jersey:

“Ronan’s availability was something that really interested us and a few others. I spoke to him about the potential to do well here and how I think he can figure in how he play and so forth.

Celebrating a Cork City goal last year. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“While he might need time to settle into the squad, he has completed an entire pre-season in Cork, so there is no concern there, and he is technically very good so I think he’ll quickly find his way.

“From the conversations we have had I can see that hunger in him.”

Rovers also confirmed that they will not proceed with the signature of Nigerian striker Brendan Ogbu due to difficulties around obtaining an international clearance.

The Bit O’Red kick off their Premier Division campaign away to champions Dundalk tomorrow night.

