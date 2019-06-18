Ireland international keen on Pompey stay despite 'couple of rumours' of interest from other clubs

Ronan Curtis speaking on international duty for Ireland at the start of the month.

Ronan Curtis speaking on international duty for Ireland at the start of the month.

FORMER DERRY CITY star and two-cap Republic of Ireland international Ronan Curtis has said he is likely to remain at Portsmouth next season despite being aware of interest from other clubs.

Winger Curtis, 23, enjoyed a stellar debut season in the Football League, scoring 12 goals in 52 appearances before Kenny Jackett’s side exited the League One play-offs to Sunderland at the semi-final stage.

The Donegal man won an EFL trophy with Pompey in March and was part of Mick McCarthy’s squad for Ireland’s recent qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar.

But while speculation as to his future continues to swirl on England’s South Coast, Curtis maintains his immediate future will be at Portsmouth unless he is told otherwise.

“There are a couple of clubs interested but I’ll just leave that to the agents,” he told the Derry Journal.

“I do my bit on the pitch and they do their best off the pitch. So we’ll just wait and see.

“I’ve still got another year and a bit left on my contract. I love Portsmouth and nothing is happening at the minute. I’m enjoying my football.

“I see myself there next season. I’ve still got a year or so left unless somebody comes in.

“I don’t think they will but there’s a couple of rumours and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. I’m a Pompey player for now.”

